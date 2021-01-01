New year starts with a bang for Lake Cowichan residents

Lake Cowichan RCMP and the Lake Cowichan Fire Department were called out after residents heard a loud bang early Jan. 1, 2021. (Black Press file photo)

The New Year started with a bang for some Lake Cowichan residents.

On Jan. 1 just before 1:30 a.m. Lake Cowichan RCMP were called out to assist the Lake Cowichan Fire Department after reports of a possible explosion and potential fire in the area of Arbutus Street and Alder Street.

Emergency crews found a small fire smouldering in the gravel cul-de-sac.

“Police believe that the explosive sound may have been related to a group of young individuals, who investigators suspect may have set off a large firework in a large empty metal bin,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Danaghey of the RCMP.

The investigation remains ongoing, the RCMP said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake Cowichan RCMP and cite police file 2021-2.

Lake Cowichan Gazette