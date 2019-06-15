New wildfire discovered east of Gustafsen Lake

Lightning is the suspected cause of a new wildfire near 100 Mile House

A new wildfire is burning east of Gustafsen Lake near 100 Mile House. BC Wildfire Service map.

A new wildfire has been discovered burning three miles east of Gustafsen Lake (C40589).

The fire is estimated at approximately one hectare in size and is suspected to be lightning caused. Chris Betuzzi is a wildfire officer in 100 Mile House. Betuzzi confirmed that the fire was discovered at approximately 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Air tankers have completed work on the fire and ground crews are commencing their work now, said Betuzzi at 3:25 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The current weather conditions are not expected to pose a challenge to suppression efforts at this time.

Related: Wildfire discovered near Gustafsen Lake Forest Service Road

raven.nyman@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.