The location of a wildfire inbetween Quesenl and Hixon. (BC Wildfire Dashboard)

New wildfire caused by lightning strikes starts near Hixon

The fire showed up on the BC Wildfire Dashboard in the evening of July 5

  • Jul. 5, 2021 12:00 a.m.
A wildfire has been detected near Quesnel.

The fire, located South of Hixon is suspected to have started after a lightning strike.

The blaze is not inside the Cariboo Fire Centre, but is far north enough to be in the Prince George Fire Centre.

The fire’s size is not known.

The north Cariboo, including the area around Quesnel, has seen far fewer fires so far in 2021 compared to the south Cariboo, where multiple wildfires have caused evacuation alerts and orders.

A complete map of wildfires across the province is available at governmentofbc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/f0ac328d88c74d07aa2ee385abe2a41b.

