New wildfire burning out of control near Savona

The Sabiston wildfire is currently burning out of control near Savona. Photo: B.C. Wildfire Service interactive map.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is currently responding to a new wildfire located approximately 3 kilometres west of Savona, adjacent to Highway 1 and Highway 97 (K20487). The Sabiston Creek Wildfire is currently burning out of control and the public is advised that smoke will be highly visible from the highway, but the highway itself is not affected at this time.

The fire is estimated at 40 hectares in size. 12 B.C. Wildfire Service personnel are responding to the fire at this time with air tanker support and three personnel will remain on site overnight.

The fire is currently burning in sage and grass and is suspected to be human caused. Fire Information Officer Marla Catherall of the Kamloops Fire Centre says that recent “gusty and erratic winds” have made the situation more challenging.

