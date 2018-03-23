New wheels for fire chief

Salmon Arm council has approved new wheels for the city’s fire chief.

After putting out a request for proposals for a replacement to the fire chief’s vehicle, the city received responses from four local dealerships. The winning one, from Salmon Arm GM, is a $45,830 (plus taxes) 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe. This falls under the $55,000 budgeted for the expense, which includes $5,000 for additional emergency lighting, consul and graphics.

Fire Chief Brad Shirley explained that while it wasn’t the lowest bid (it was the second lowest, with the lowest quoted at $43,195), it’s the one that’s recommended.

“Although it’s a Tahoe, it’s more for police and fire,” said Shirley. “It’s a very basic model, it doesn’t have carpet for example, chrome wheels and that type of thing. The other thing with this vehicle… is it does have a column shift, and that allows us to put our radio equipment and siren control and laptop in that area.”

