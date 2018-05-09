(New Westminster Police)

New Westminster man faces child porn charges

Shane Tucker has been released on a number of conditions

  • May. 9, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A New Westminster man has been accused of child-pornography offences.

Shane Tucker has been charged with one count each of accessing child pornography and possessing child pornography in relation to a June 2017 investigation, police said Wednesday.

Tucker has been released on several conditions, including not being allowed to own or use electronic devices, and is banned from accessing public parks, swimming areas and community centres.

Tucker also must not have any contact or communicate with anyone under the age of 16 years old.

@ashwadhwaniashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lower Similkameen Indian Band declares State of Local Emergency
Next story
Residents voice concerns about cell tower proposal

Just Posted

White Rock Tritons sweep Chiefs, fall to Blaze

 

To PM: Don’t waste time on old apologies now

  • 17 hours ago

 

VIDEO: Nationwide emergency alert system only works on some phones

 

Police shooting in Nanaimo stemmed from carjacking in Penticton

  • 17 hours ago

 

Most Read