New West mayor says Surrey won’t be left out in transit 10-year plan

New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Coté said Newton and Guildford will not be forgotten in the mayors’ council 10-year plan, during a Surrey Board of Trade event on Wednesday (Feb. 20).
Coté, along with Metro Vancouver board chair and Councillor Sav Dhaliwal, were the two speakers at the SBoT event at the Civic Hotel which focused on transportation and land use planning.
Coté, who is also chair of TransLink’s mayor’s council, said the reality of last fall’s election is that Surrey “did voice concerns for changes,” and the mayors’ council “can’t just dismiss the level of conversation from that election.”
Philip Aguirre, Newton BIA executive director, asked Coté what is the probability of Guildford and Newton being a priority going forward in the third phase of the 10-year plan.
Coté, who is a former Newton resident, said one advantage Newton and Guildford have is already being in the 10-year plan.
“I think our focus still is delivering on the priorities that have been set out in the mayor’s 10-year plan and with that one exception with the kind of switch (between SkyTrain and LRT), we’re holding true to that and the investments are consistent with that plan. I think we are not going to forget, in terms of where Newton and Guildford fell into that,” Coté said
“I think we do need to recognize we’ve got other really important neighbourhoods in our community; Newton and Guildford are areas that are growing, that are developing to become more transit-oriented.”