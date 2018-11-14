New website to be info hub for expectant mothers in, around Penticton

The website, www.pentictonmaternity.com, provides info on care options in the area

New parents and baby are visited at their home by midwife Susie Lobb of the South Okanagan Maternity Centre (left) and family medicine resident, Dr. Emma Polle – just one of the maternity care options highlighted on the new website. Photo submitted.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice is making it easier for expectant mothers to access nearby care thanks to it’s new website www.pentictonmaternity.com.

The website, titled Maternity Services in the South Okanagan Similkameen, lists maternity care clinics, providers and support workers in the region including midwives, family physicians who deliver, obstetricians, doulas, public health nurses and perinatal social workers. According to a release from Family Practice, it also provides info about types of pregnancy, birth and newborn care that each service offers and how they can be accessed.

“Having all this information in one location can help expectant mothers make the care choice that is right for them,” said South Okanagan Maternity Centre physician Dr. Catherine Botting, noting that the website includes information for expectant mothers in communities such as Peachland and Princeton who will deliver in Penticton.

The website also features information about the recently-opened South Okanagan Maternity Centre, where pregnant women can receive interdisciplinary care from a team of family physicians and midwives. The release states that the centre also provides training for new maternity care providers such as family medicine residents.

“We’re happy that with this new website, more people will know about all the care options available to them, such as the variety of caregivers that offer home visits, allowing parents to stay in the comfort of home as the baby’s feeding, weight and general health is checked,” said midwife, Susie Lobb of the South Okanagan Maternity Centre.

The creation of www.pentictonmaternity.com is part of a larger initiative of Family Practice to develop a community approach to maternity care in the region.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.