New website launch for Tourism Mission ahead of spring break

Tourism Mission launched a brand new website today (March 9), just before spring break.

A creation of the B.C.-based designer BlackBean Creative, the “Mission-centric, tourism-based” site aims to remind locals of the many attractions and businesses in the community, as well as serve as an inspiration for potential tourists when the COVID-19 travel restrictions ease.

“This has been a passion project for the staff as we look to balance increased pressures in outdoor recreation with the need to support our business community,” said Clare Seeley, manager of Tourism Mission.

“The website is not only a great marketing and investment tool for us, but will also help us determine who is interested in coming here, why they are visiting and what the main interests are for future product development and planning.”

The mobile-friendly website features Mission’s natural green imagery, along with practical information and links to local businesses, and offers a quick way to connect with staff at the Mission Visitor Centre.

In 2018, B.C.’s tourism industry brought in approximately $20.5 billion, and Mission’s new website aims to ensure the community gets its slice of that revenue stream.

The site features an itinerary builder called “What’s your Mission,” which will make suggestions based on the season and the type of traveller.

RELATED: Tourism Mission helps U.S. author write children’s book on curious travelling owl

Mission City Record