New waste disposal contract comes into effect in Rossland on August 1

The price for a small and large bag sticker will double under new contract

The contract will be implemented on August 1. File photo

The City of Rossland has announced that Alpine Group will start a new waste collection and disposal contract on Aug. 1.

Under the new contract, the price for small bag stickers will increase from $0.75 to $1.50 per bag while the price for large bag stickers will increase from $1.50 to $3 per bag.

An annual utility fee for collection services will also increase to $65/unit starting on Jan. 1, 2021. The city said an increase to the fee will occur annually from 2022 to 2025.

City chief administrative officer Bryan Teasdale said a freeze in bag sticker prices over the last eight years and an anticipated increase to tipping fees at Regional District Central Kootenay landfills are some reasons for the rising bag costs.

Increases in fuel, labour pricing and contractor supply costs are other reasons for the rising waste service fees.

There will be no changes to garbage pick-up dates or the types of items being collected under the new contract.

The city is also working on an organic waste reduction plan to divert more waste from landfills and will renegotiate terms in the contract with Alpine Group closer to its implementation at a later date.

The bag tags are sold in sheets of 10 and can be purchased at Ferraro Foods in Rossland.

Council previously delayed awarding the contract to the company during a meeting in June due to discrepancies over the cost of the bag tags.

The contract ends on July 31, 2025.

