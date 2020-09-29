New video takes viewers soaring over Cultus Lake

Posted to YouTube, the vid showcases the natural beauty of the lake and its surroundings

The view from above Cultus Lake, shot by Shutter Speed Network and posted to YouTube.

If you’ve ever wanted to see the view from above Chilliwack’s picturesque summer playground, a new video takes you soaring over Cultus Lake.

The near 15-minute video is shot by a DJI Mavic Air 2 drone and posted on the Shutter Speed Network YouTube channel.

Set to a relaxing soundtrack, the drone starts with a look at the Main Beach dock and does a fly-by past Entrance Bay before turning towards Lindell Beach.

A full 360 degree turn from a hundred or so feet in the air gives a sense of how large and impressive Cultus Lake and its surroundings are.

Established in 1948, Cultus Lake Provincial Park covers 2,729 hectares.

In previous videos, Shutter Speed Network’s Ryan Dyck has taken his drone over Ryder Lake, Promontory and other locales.

