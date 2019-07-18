New vice principal announced for Penticton Secondary School

Marci Butler will take over the role on Aug. 1

Marci Butler will take over as principal of Penticton Secondary School on Aug. 1. (file photo)

Pen High will have a new vice principal effective Aug. 1.

School District No. 67 announced on Wednesday that Marci Butler has been appointed vice principal of Penticton Secondary School.

For the past 15 years, Butler has been employed by School District No. 51 in Boundary. This past year, she was principal of John A. Hutton Elementary School, a position she has held for six years. Before that, she was vice principal of Grand Forks Secondary School for eight years and also worked as the teaching administrator at Big White for a year.

Butler began her career in School District No. 5 in Southeast Kootenay, where she taught French, social studies and physical education for three years. She then joined the staff at Osoyoos Secondary School in School District No. 53 for three years, teaching French and physical education.

Butler has a master of education from Gonzaga University, as well as bachelor’s degrees in education and arts from the University of Lethbridge.

Butler succeeds Shaune Gowe, who was recently appointed to the position of district principal – student support services.