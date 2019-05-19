New version of outdoor art show set to take place in Comox in August

Despite the announcement earlier this year of the cancellation of the Originals Only Arts Show in Comox, a new version of the event is set for August.

At Comox’s committee of the whole meeting earlier this month, Sarah Puetz said Island Originals is set to take place at Marina Park the weekend of Aug. 10 and 11, and will be “essentially the same” as the previous event.

“It is a large group of artists engaging with the community in viewing and seeing art,” she explained to council.

An inability to come to terms with the Town of Comox on a mutual working agreement led to the cancellation of the Originals Only Art Show, which took place for more than a decade on an annual basis during the second weekend in August.

Puetz appeared before council to ask if the fees for Marina Park could be waived for the event.

Council confirmed with Ted Hagmeier, recreation director for the town, that the Town of Comox will no longer be acting as a liability, as they will not be affiliated with the event.

“It’s great to see (the event) won’t be skipping a beat,” said Mayor Russ Arnott.

Coun. Ken Grant made a motion to waive the park fees for the event, as he noted he likes seeing the park used and full of people.

The motion was passed unanimously.

