New venture offers fresh produce delivered to Princeton

Well, this is a fresh approach.

A longtime Princeton resident is tilling some new ground, and a family has founded a business dedicated to growing fresh organic produce and producing other farm products – all available by delivery to local residents..

“I always wanted to buy more local produce, but there are very limited options for people here,” said Paul Adams, who owns Frenchy’s Farm Fresh with his wife Leanne.

“We are surrounded by farms and by communities to grow food but don’t have a lot of access unless you are willing to drive to Keremeos or Chilliwack.”

Adams acknowledged the area has a short growing season, but said the family’s land on Old Hedley Road is up to producing food for Princeton.

“The property was originally part of the Allison Ranch, established by one of Princeton’s founding families…We have awesome soil and have invested in 4,200 square feet of greenhouse space to extend our season. I think we now have more greenhouse space anywhere west of Keremeos and east of Hope.”

Frenchy’s is launching a Community Supported Agriculture program that will allow members to subscribe and receive fresh produce, with 16 deliveries over a 22-week window.

Participants can choose either a $22 or $40 regular package.

“Our CSA membership will be fairly small in year one and we have given ourselves some room for any problems that we might face during the growing season. We need this base support to establish our delivery program and expand the business model.”

Eventually, Frenchy’s plans to offer combined delivery of other compatible products such as homemade jams, herbs, and artisan crafts.

“When I grew up in Princeton there were more choices for fresh local products than we have today. We had a butcher shop, full bakery, a few small convenience stores and even the ‘big box’ Overwaitea had their own butchers.”

Adams also plans on being a regular vendor at the new Princeton Farmers Market being held Sundays beginning next month.

To learn more about this fresh business visit www.frenchysfarm.com