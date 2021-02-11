New Vancouver Island University courses to help train people for high-demand careers

New courses at VIU will help boost career opportunities and economic recover in the region. (Submitted photo)

A new micro-credential program being offered at Vancouver Island University aims to help people upgrade their skills or learn a new vocation for high-demand jobs.

Parksville-Qualicum MLA Adam Walker, Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcolmson and Nanaimo-North Cowichan MLA Doug Routley all support the program, part of B.C.’s economic recovery efforts to help more people find their place in the post-COVID-19 economy.

“The pandemic has changed the job market but through our economic recovery plan we are making it easier for people to get the skills needed to find meaningful work,” said Walker. “Micro-courses are a really accessible form of post-secondary education, meeting people where they are at, while also giving the option to work towards certificates and diplomas.”

Micro-credentials are short courses that help people gain specific skills for high-demand careers. The short duration makes it easier for people to fit in learning around their work and family commitments.

“To help combat the virus now and help prepare for the future, we are funding this course at VIU to train people in enhanced and specialized cleaning techniques,” said Malcolmson.

The micro-credential course, Skills Development for Building Support Workers, that will be offered at VIU will provide training in enhanced specialized cleaning techniques and best practices during COVID-19 and other pandemics.

The new course is one of 24 new micro-credential programs being offered at 15 of B.C.’s public post-secondary institutions, supported by a total investment of $4 million — $2 million from the province and $2 million from the Canada-BC Workforce Development Agreement.

Routley says people whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19 will particularly benefit from these opportunities, designed to help them up-skill in their current field or re-skill to embark on a new career path.

A new Short-term Skills Training course is also being offered at VIU. The Microsoft Office Skills Training course is designed to meet the needs of people who lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

