New Valley resident experiences meaning of community

"It was just a big sigh of relief to see so many kind people."

Tracie Wehnert says a simple Facebook post truly changed her life.

In late March, Wehnert (named changed to protect her privacy) created a post on social media asking for help – she recently left a toxic relationship in Victoria and moved to the Comox Valley. She discovered her vehicle had been damaged and needed immediate assistance.

That’s when she took to social media.

“I left a domestic violence situation … and I was living in my car,” she explained. “I was living on the streets and I had to leave Victoria and came back here. My community stepped up to help.”

Wehnert asked if anyone could help repair her vehicle, and Carson Grant, general manager of Comox Valley Dodge reached out.

“Carson gave me a helping hand … he made my truck fixable (for small trips) and I have to say it really changed my life.”

While the truck was temporarily repaired, Wehnert explained she will require a new vehicle shortly, and Grant offered to find one in her budget and have his team inspect it fully.

That was just the beginning of a string of changes for Wehnert, as she is just a few days away from acquiring an apartment and recently found out she was able to transfer her job with Island Health to Campbell River where she will work in the future.

“It was just a big sigh of relief to see so many kind people; I’m really overwhelmed by the help. Coming back to the Valley was a good choice.”

Grant, who has regularly reached out to people to assist with vehicles, food, clothes and more, understands there are times in life when bad things happen to good people.

“Giving a little bit of a helping hand can change their life … I’ve been in low spots in my life so I know how much doing good things helps.”

Growing up, Grant lost his brother to a drug overdose and said helping out the community when he can is also part of his healing process. Additionally, he encourages others at the dealership to do the same; he and some members of his sales team participate in outreach programs.

Often, they help feed those within the community, which helps him and his team put things into perspective.

“(It makes you realize) our problems aren’t really problems. I don’t do this to sell vehicles, I do this to help people who really need it – give them a little extra bump and to let them know they’re not alone.”

