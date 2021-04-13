New vaccination clinic opens Thursdays at Hope Legion

New clinic brings capacity to vaccinate up to 550 people every week

A new vaccination clinic has opened for the community of Hope.

The clinic is being held every Thursday at the Hope Legion, at 344 Fort Street, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There is no walk-in available at the clinic, and those wishing to get vaccinated will still have to register for an appointment through the government website. The clinic is for Hope residents.

The smaller volume clinic will continue running Monday to Friday at the Fraser Canyon Hospital.

Mayor Peter Robb noted at council on Monday night that with the new clinic, Hope will now have the capacity to vaccinate up to 550 people per week. He added that it is important for people to register.

This week, registrations are being accepted for people aged 55+, Indigenous aged 18+ or those who are clinically extremely vulnerable and have received a patient invitation letter.

Registration can also be done by phone, by calling 1-833-838-2323.

