New urgent care clinic in Abbotsford to be open weekends, evenings

Clinic will provide ongoing care to those with no family doctor, urgent care for everyone

Health Minister Adrian Dix announces the April opening of a new urgent and primary care centre in Abbotsford, while Fraser Health board member Manpreet Grewal looks on. Abbotsford News / Tyler Olsen.

A new medical clinic that will allow Abbotsford residents to receive treatment for urgent but non-threatening health issues is expected to open in April.

A new Urgent and Primary Care Clinic operated by Fraser Health will provide both ongoing care for those without a family doctor, and urgent treatment for anyone who needs to see a physician quickly. The centre involves a “team-based” model, doctors, nurse practitioners and nurses all on site.

Health Minister Adrian Dix, who made the announcement in Abbotsford Friday, said the clinic will improve care for the tens of thousands of people who don’t have a family doctor. It’s also hoped that such patients will be able to be connected to a family doctor through the clinic.

The centre will be open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 100 – 2692 Clearbrook Rd. It will also be open on weekends and holidays.

“This centre will provide primary care services for people in our community who do not have a family doctor,” Dr. Caroline Cook, the co-chair of the Abbotsford Division of Family Practice said Friday. “It will also provide urgent out-of-hospital care for everyone.”

The primary care centre is the 15th announced by the government. Twelve are already operating.

The Abbotsford Division of Family Practice, a group of local patients, UBC family practice residents and Fraser Health all had input in the design of the centre.

Dix said the government is working to recruit and retain doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners to staff the centres around the province.

With about one-quarter of emergency room visits involving matters that don’t require the specialized services on offer at hospital, Dix said it’s hoped that the new clinic will help reduce the patient load at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

