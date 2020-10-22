New type of pedestrian-crossing light coming to Mission

The Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacon installed on Stave Lake Street and Best Avenue, which will be operational in the next several weeks. District of Mission photo.

The District of Mission will be getting a new type of pedestrian-crossing light, which uses a high-intensity beacon to warn drivers of someone crossing the street.

The first Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacon has already been installed on Stave Lake Street and Best Avenue, and will be operational with the next several weeks, according to the District of Mission.

And it’s just one of three to be installed over the winter – the others being on Grand Street and 7th Avenue, and Taulbut Street and 7th Avenue. A fourth light may also be installed over the winter at Stave Lake Street and Cherry Avenue.

The lights use a high intensity beacon which flashes when activated by a pedestrian, increases an oncoming drivers awareness.

