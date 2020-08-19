New two-stage playground officially opens at Promontory Heights Community School

A new playground has just opened on the grounds of Promotory Heights Community School.

Valued at $294,000, the playground is a two-stage setup. The ‘lower’ stage is built on a slope, with a roller slide and numerous climbing features. The ‘upper’ stage is a fully accessible, sensory play area on level ground. The upper area has equipment for children of all ages and abilities while the slope area offers a hill net, rickety bridge and long rope walk. Both stages are built with recycled rubber surfacing.

The initial concept and fundraising efforts came through the Promontory School PAC, which received grant funding from Tire Stewardship B.C. and the Chilliwack Foundation.

The City of Chilliwack provided $130,000 in funding, design and construction.

READ MORE: Vandals targeting Abbotsford swing sets

READ MORE: Playgrounds across Chilliwack set to re-open after pandemic closure

“Since the existing playground is already a joint venture between the city and the school district, it made sense to partner on the expansion of the playground,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “Play opportunities are important for all kids and we are excited to be providing enhanced play features here for kids of all abilities. We are pleased to support this project as we work to make Chilliwack a more accessible place.”

Chilliwack’s School District No. 33 and the Rotary Club of Chilliwack Fraser are also partners in the project. Rotary contributed $60,000 to the upper section, which includes a wheelchair accessible seesaw, music components and a sensory wall with built-in tactile elements.

“One of the areas of focus in Rotary is children’s health and part of that is having the opportunity for play. ‘Children’s Right to Play’ is our club’s initiative that understands well-designed inclusive play spaces welcome children of all abilities to play, learn, and grow together,” said John Halsall, club president for 2020-21. “The members of our club have worked hard to raise the funds through our travel lottery to make sure every child in the Promontory area has the chance to play by removing the barriers that prevent them.”

@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress