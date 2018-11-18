New trustees sworn in for North Okanagan-Shuswap School District

From left: Marty Gibbons (North-South Shuswap), interim secretary treasurer Bruce Hunt, Quentin Bruns (Sicamous-Enderby), Marianne VanBuskirk (Salmon Arm), Tennile Lachmuth (Armstrong-Spallumcheen), superintendent Peter Jory and Amanda Krebs (Salmon Arm), during the inaugural meeting of the new board of trustees for School District 83 Nov. 15 at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The new board of trustees for the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District marked the beginning of the next chapter for the district Nov. 15 as they took the oath of office, officially replacing the previous trustees.

During the inaugural meeting of the board at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm, the five trustees who will represent the school district were sworn in by provincial court judge Edmond de Walle and welcomed by district staff, members of the community and a small handful of students. A group of First Nations students, led by Dodie Jones and Wayne Christian, opened the evening with a collection of traditional drum songs.

The recently-elected board of trustees consists of Tennile Lachmuth (Armstrong-Spallumcheen), Quentin Bruns (Sicamous-Enderby), Marty Gibbons (North-South Shuswap), Amanda Krebs (Salmon Arm) and Marianne VanBuskirk (Salmon Arm).

During the inaugural meeting the positions of board chair and vice chair were also appointed by a vote from the new trustees. Marianne VanBuskirk won the position of board chair by a vote of 4-1, while Quentin Bruns was appointed vice-chair by acclimation.

The new board of trustees begin their work next week, with the first official meeting to discuss district business happening this coming Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm.