New truck will help Extension firefighters battle blazes south of Nanaimo

Firefighters south of Nanaimo now have a new apparatus with which to battle blazes.

Extension Volunteer Fire Department, servicing Regional District of Nanaimo Electoral Area C, has taken delivery of a new $735,000 custom-made fire truck, the RDN said in a press release. The rear-mount pumper is specially made to fight fires in a rural setting and will enable firefighters “to better respond to a wide variety of emergency and non-emergency incidents in the community,” the press release said.

The truck was built by Fort Garry Fire Trucks in Winnipeg with fire service representatives providing guidance.

The rear-mount pump allows for set-up on narrow roads and a Class-A foam system will help prolong the on-board water supply and reduce the use of water where property damage is of concern, the release said.

The new truck replaces a 1994 Freightliner Engine and was made possible through a partnership between the RDN, fire department and Extension Volunteer Fire Department Society.

The department is pleased with its new vehicle, said Kevin Young, Extension fire chief, who thanked firefighters, the society’s board of directors, the regional district and the truck manufacturer.

“The new rear-mount pumper offers significant advantages in terms of manoeuvrability, safety and increased compartment space. It will be a firefighting asset in our community for years to come,” he said.

Garry Britt, volunteer fire department society acting chairperson, said he’s been involved with Extension fire department since the hall was built in the 1980s and recalled that the hall’s first piece of equipment was an old, used pumper from Revelstoke.

“Our volunteers work hard for this community and they deserve the best equipment available. The new pumper truck is very exciting for both the fire department and the people of Extension,” Britt said.

