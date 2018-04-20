New transit operator for South Okanagan-Similkameen.

Under the new contract and transit provider, schedules, routing, and fares will not see change.

By Brennan Phillips

Special to the Western News

Schedules, routing, and fares will not change under a new operator of the South Okanagan-Similkameen’s transit system.

Penticton Transit Services Ltd. will take over full coverage of regional transit on Canada Day.

Following the open procurement process as directed by Government of B.C. legislation, Penticton Transit Services Ltd., a subsidiary of Berry & Smith, was awarded the contract by B.C. Transit. The company, headquartered in Penticton, co-operating with B.C. Transit, will take over the routes from the existing service providers.

The contract includes both conventional and custom transit services, and takes effect as of July 1, 2018. Penticton Transit Services Ltd. already covers Penticton’s conventional transit and the Okanagan-Similkameen routes. The new contract will expand their coverage to include transit services throughout the region, excluding Princeton, as well as custom transit services, such as handyDART, in Penticton.

If you would like to find out more information on transit services in the South Okanagan-Similkameen transit system, you can visit the B.C. Transit website.