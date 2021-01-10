New trail connects Canim Lake Band subdivisions

Canim Lake Band members Derek, Dylan and Kyle gained immediate employment as well as skill enhancement and work experience to become trail crew professionals this past summer. (Josh McGarel photo)

A new multi-use trail is now available at Canim Lake Band near 100 Mile House.

After a late start due to COVID-19, work was completed in December on the first part of an eight-kilometre trail, connecting all three of the band’s subdivisions.

“It provides community members a better option to safely access each subdivision than the previously used busy highway,” said Chief Helen Henderson.

Three Canim Lake Band members received 22 weeks of training and work experience in trail construction and maintenance in partnership with contractor First Journey Trails.

“These guys were fabulous, so I have little doubt that they will find employment within that industry,” said owner Thomas Schoen.

Construction had launched last year in mid-August, and the participants also gained transferable skills that are valuable in forestry and fire suppression settings.

Funding for the project was provided through WorkBC’s community and employer partnerships projects program, which has been operating since 2012.

While the trail is considered a beginner level bike trail, it has optional progressive features for riders of all levels and is suitable for walking or running. Henderson said the trail will also contain culturally relevant signage relating to the area’s traditional ecological knowledge.

“The trail is part of a master trails plan,” she said.

