New Terrace council sworn in

Newcomers Evan Ramsay and Jessica McCallum-Miller signed in for their first four-year terms

The City of Terrace’s mayor and new council were sworn in Nov. 5. From left: Councillors Jessica McCallum-Miller, Lynne Christiansen, Sean Bujtas, Mayor Carol Leclerc, RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn, Councillors Brian Downie and Evan Ramsay. (Brittany Gervais photo)

It’s official — the City of Terrace mayor and council started a new four-year term on Nov. 5 inside the council chambers.

Dressed in red serge, RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn led the invited guests into city hall as Mayor Carol Leclerc donned the chains of office during the inaugural meeting of city council. Leclerc was acclaimed to serve her second term as mayor.

She welcomed guests, including fire chief John Klie, city freeman Yvonne Moen and city staff before turning to chief administrative officer Heather Avison for the swearing-in ceremony.

Avison began with Leclerc, who read the oath of office and signed in.

After she returned to her seat, Avison started with incumbents Lynne Christiansen, Brian Downie, and Sean Bujtas before welcoming two new faces, Evan Ramsay and Jessica McCallum Miller to the table. Coun. James Cordeiro was on holiday and will take his oath of office when he returns.

After everyone was sworn in, Salvation Army captain Rick Apperson closed the ceremony with a prayer before Leclerc gave a statement. She pointed out that this new council is diverse, spanning six decades in their ages with a three to four male to female split.

Coun. Ramsay says he’s looking forward to the next four years.

“I’m very grateful of everyone who’s putting their trust in me. I’m excited because it’s going to be very fast paced,” he says. “With my volunteer time beforehand, it makes it much more comfortable. We’ve grown to be almost friends.”

Coun. McCallum-Miller is believed to be the city’s youngest and first Indigenous woman to serve. She says she’s looking forward to bringing a fresh perspective to city hall.

“I’m very happy to be representing demographics that were under-represented, included females on council, First Nations and youth in our community. I look forward to the future and I know that we have a bright future ahead of us,” she says.

The new council will serve over the next four years. A strategic planning session will be held in December to outline the city’s plans moving forward.

