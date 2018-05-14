West Coasters who have switched land lines over to the new Telus fibre optic network may have their numbers unlisted.

New Telus fibre optic customers in Tofino and Ucluelet may be unlisted

If you switched your land line over, you may be removed from phonebook

  • May. 14, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Are you one of the West Coasters to switch your land line over to the new Telus fibre optic network?

If so, you may have had your number unlisted.

Telus media relations manager Liz Sauvé said in a statement that the default setting on the new fibre optic network is to unlist phone numbers.

“It’s very simple to list a number if the customer wishes to make their number publicly searchable. If our agents did not provide customers the option to list a phone number during the installation of fibre services at their home, we apologize,” Sauvé said. “We’ve followed up with our local team to ensure all customers are fully informed and aware of their options.”

Any customers who wish to have their phone number publicly listed are encouraged to contact Telus support at 1-844-372-8559 or visit telus.com/chat to chat with an agent.

Previous story
Campaign information available, but no trustee hopefuls have announced intentions
Next story
Budget for Pacific Rim National Park Reserve trail between Tofino and Ucluelet being reassessed

Just Posted

Canadian Common Sense

  • 9 hours ago

 

VIDEO: Heavy police presence at Langley accident scene

 

Multimillion dollar Vancouver home owners say they can’t stomach tax bump

  • 9 hours ago

 

Ballet Victoria celebrates 15 years with a new twist on an old classic

  • 9 hours ago

 

Most Read