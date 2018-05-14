New Telus fibre optic customers in Tofino and Ucluelet may be unlisted

If you switched your land line over, you may be removed from phonebook

West Coasters who have switched land lines over to the new Telus fibre optic network may have their numbers unlisted.

Are you one of the West Coasters to switch your land line over to the new Telus fibre optic network?

If so, you may have had your number unlisted.

Telus media relations manager Liz Sauvé said in a statement that the default setting on the new fibre optic network is to unlist phone numbers.

“It’s very simple to list a number if the customer wishes to make their number publicly searchable. If our agents did not provide customers the option to list a phone number during the installation of fibre services at their home, we apologize,” Sauvé said. “We’ve followed up with our local team to ensure all customers are fully informed and aware of their options.”

Any customers who wish to have their phone number publicly listed are encouraged to contact Telus support at 1-844-372-8559 or visit telus.com/chat to chat with an agent.