New student-led non-profit in Abbotsford delivers 72 care packages to help less fortunate

Students Amitoj Dhillon (left) and Jason Kailey started the Abbotsford Smile Foundation at the end of the school year in 2020. @smilefoundationyxx Instagram photo.

A new student-led non-profit organization in Abbotsford has completed its first project, delivering 72 care packages to organizations helping the less fortunate in the community.

The Abbotsford Smile Foundation was created at the end of the school year 2020 by Amitoj Dhillon and Jason Kailey, as there were not many volunteering opportunities during the pandemic.

“After doing some reflecting, we realized that we weren’t doing much in the community, so we formed the foundation and started doing our own projects,” Dhillon said.

“The pandemic has affected us all, and we wanted to help those in need this year.”

Their Care Package Project delivered bags of goods, individually put together for both youth, and people experiencing homelessness.

The adults can use them for personal use, and the kids can use them for the upcoming school year, Dhillon said. The bags consist of notebooks, school supplies, sunglasses, socks, various snacks, and more.

Dhillon said their effort was made possible by a City of Abbotsford Responsive-Neighbourhood Small Grant, which awarded the foundation $500.

He said they also raised money through several bottle drives, something difficult to do as they were unable to go door to door to collect.

The foundation plans to continue donation drives and seek grants to help the community. Dhillon said they have a drive-thru food hamper and a Krispy Kreme fundraiser planned.

Check out their website, and Instagram page.

RELATED: Archway Community Services in Abbotsford receives $198K grant for food hub

Abbotsford News