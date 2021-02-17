New Stop sign installed in Burns Lake

The village of Burns Lake has installed a new stop sign at the Hill St. and Carroll St. intersection replacing the yield sign. The sign was installed on Feb. 1 based on the village’s Traffic Control Review study. The next street that the village will be tackling for signs is the Third and Carroll Street intersection. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
