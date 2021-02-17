New stop sign installed. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

New Stop sign installed in Burns Lake

The village of Burns Lake has installed a new stop sign at the Hill St. and Carroll St. intersection replacing the yield sign. The sign was installed on Feb. 1 based on the village's Traffic Control Review study. The next street that the village will be tackling for signs is the Third and Carroll Street intersection. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

  • Feb. 17, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The village of Burns Lake has installed a new stop sign at the Hill St. and Carroll St. intersection replacing the yield sign. The sign was installed on Feb. 1 based on the village’s Traffic Control Review study. The next street that the village will be tackling for signs is the Third and Carroll Street intersection. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake Lakes District News

Previous story
Editorial: Random acts of kindness appreciated these days
Next story
Nanaimo’s NDSS sees another COVID-19 case

Just Posted

Most Read