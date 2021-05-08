New stop lights to be installed along Highway 19, north of Nanaimo

Ongoing construction at the intersection of Highway 19 and Highway 4, just outside of Qualicum Beach. (Steve Weldon photo)

Motorists can expect to see a new set of stop lights where the Inland Island Highway intersects with the Alberni Highway, north of Nanaimo.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure had previously reviewed the safety performance of the Highway 19 and Highway 4A intersection, wrote Danielle Pope, a media relations official for government communications, in an email to PQB News. The intersection is situated near Qualicum Beach.

From the review, it was recommended full signalization of the intersection was required in order to improve public safety.

With the project design recently completed, construction at the intersection started at the beginning of May. Project completion is expected to take between eight to 10 weeks, near the end of June.

According to Pope’s email, the ministry indicated that traffic will be managed on scene by the electrical contractor, as electrical crews will be there from Monday to Friday. Drivers can expect lane closures during construction hours, and are asked to watch for traffic signage and personnel.

Motorists and residents can stay up to date by checking DriveBC.ca for construction updates and traffic management.

