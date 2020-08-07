New statue placed at George Little Park in Terrace

Children playing at the George Little Park playground have some new company in the form of a statue of a Kermode bear cub.

The statue was placed on Aug. 5, to commemorate Terrace Kinsmen’s contribution to the park’s renovations. The new park fixture was made possible through the help of local businesses and volunteers. Children were quick to play on and around the new fixture.

“We just thought it would be something nice for the park and the community and make it really pop, and something for people to take their photo with,” said Nick Bruce, vice-president of Terrace Kinsmen.

Terrace Kinsmen’s portion of the park upgrades were the renovation of the playground equipment and the addition of the rubber matting.

A small concept replica of the statue was created by Spirit Stone Ltd. in 2018. The actual statue was delivered late last fall. This spring, Bruce coordinated with the Leisure Services Department to determine its location.

“Terrace Redi-Mix manufactured the beautiful exposed aggregate base that it now rests on and then earlier this week with the help of Terrace parks department and Tom Wight Contracting we placed it,” he said.

The Kermode bear was chosen because it is the unofficial symbol of the local kinsmen club. The statue’s carved dedication stone has not been placed yet because it was too wet to glue into place, but Bruce said that would be done when weather permits.

“It’s good, it’s there, I’m happy,” he said.

READ MORE: Former college trailers see new life with Kinsmen Club of Terrace

@BenBogstieben.bogstie@terracestandard.comLike us on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/TerraceStandard/

” target=”_blank”>Facebook and follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/TerraceStandard

” target=”_blank”>Twitter.

Terrace Standard