New speed limit near Cluxewe Resort on Hwy 19

Heads up drivers, the speed limit on Highway 19 near the Cluxewe Resort has been reduced to 80 km/hr.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the change went into effect Dec. 1 based on an engineering review recommendation.

In 2019 Kwakiutl First Nation requested a review of the speed zone near Cluxewe access roads, citing concerns about safety and sight distance. The ministry studied the highway section in the spring, using field observations, speed surveys and an engineering review. The previous speed limit was 100 km/hr, increasing just north of Port McNeill. Now the speed limit will stay at 80 km/hr from just before the Port McNeill turn off to just past the Cluxewe turnoff.

New signage is posed with fluorescent ‘NEW’ signs to draw attention to drivers who are confidently familiar with the route.

