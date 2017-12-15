New sound and lighting coming to The Bailey next year

The Trail and District Arts Council announced on Wednesday that it was successful in obtaining a $73,000 grant from Creative BC’s BC Music Fund. (Image: Miss Trail 2017 held The Bailey, Sheri Regnier photo)

Thanks to a $73,000 creative boost, the Bailey Theatre will crank up its sound and lighting next year.

The Trail and District Arts Council announced on Wednesday that it was successful in obtaining this notable grant from Creative BC’s BC Music Fund (BCMF).

Most of the funding, which is supported by Creative BC and the province, will be used for the theatre’s sound and lighting project, starting in June.

“The beautiful Bailey Theatre is the main venue for the Performing Arts in the region,” says executive director Nadine Tremblay. “And the arts council has been working hard to put together the funds for this project for three years.

“We are very excited because the grant from the BCMF is the last bit of funding needed to upgrade all our sound and some lighting in the theatre, so that we own all our equipment.”

She added, “This will reduce operational costs and keep rental rates affordable, so that we may better service all renters and artists.”

Funding from Columbia Basin Trust, Canadian Heritage, a Community Initiatives grant, in-kind support from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, and financial support from the Trail and District Arts Council, also helped in achieving the goal of new equipment.

A portion of the grant will go towards training technical staff to ensure the system is used to its full potential.

“In addition, part of the grant will be used to promote the theatre and arts in the area through a partnership with Tourism Rossland,” Tremblay explained.

“This money, along with additional funds from the Lower Columbia Community Team Society and Destination BC allows us to share the costs for advertising through posters, social media advertising, our season brochure and restaurant partnership initiatives to promote the Bailey and the area to locals and visitors.”

Creative BC’s Live Music Program is designed to support the economic growth of B.C.’s live music sector through investing in new or expanded performance opportunities for B.C. artists, B.C. audiences and out-of-province visitors. Funding also supports the growth of the live music sector through business development initiatives.

Creative BC is an independent society created and supported by the Province of BC to sustain and help grow BC’s creative sector (film and television, digital and interactive media, music, and magazine and book publishing industries). The society delivers a wide range of programs and services to expand BC’s creative economy. These include the administration of the provincial government’s tax credit programs for film and television; development funding and export marketing support; and motion picture production services to attract inward investment and market BC as a destination for domestic and international production. The society acts as an industry catalyst and ambassador to help BC’s creative sector reach its economic and creative potential both at home and globally.

The Trail and District Arts Council is a non-profit organization that programs events around Trail and in The Bailey Theatre and Muriel Griffiths Room. The mandate of the Trail and District Arts Council is to act as a representative for arts, culture and heritage in the Greater Trail community. The council supports and encourages its affiliate groups in artistic and cultural activities through administrative, organizational and financial support wherever it is possible.