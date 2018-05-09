New Sooke library designs to be unveiled

Rick Stiebel – Sooke News Mirror

This event is a real page turner.

The Sooke branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library is hosting an open house to share design plans for the new library. The $6 million project is tentatively scheduled to begin construction in the fall.

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait said she is looking forward to seeing the design proposal.The public had a chance to engage in the process during an open house last year, she noted.

“We are working out the details on a long-term lease with library staff,” Tait said. “The location at Waddams Way and Townsend Road is close to the town centre and should serve the community well.”

The event takes place Wed. May 16 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the dining room of the Sooke Community Hall at 2037 Shields Rd.

Staff will be available to answer questions from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. before making a presentation on the new library at 6:30.