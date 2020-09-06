New sidewalks set for two Abbotsford roads

Two central Abbotsford roads will get new sidewalks this year. Google Street View images

Two central Abbotsford roads will get new sidewalks this year.

The city has budgeted $500,000 each year to build new sidewalks in existing neighbourhoods. This year, the bulk of that money will go towards sidewalks on Lynn Avenue and Brundige Avenue.

The Brundige sidewalk will run for 160 metres between Godson elementary school and Primrose Street, a north-south road with an existing sidewalk.

The sidewalk on Lynn will run between Westbury Avenue, where a current sidewalk exists, to 33460 Lynn Avenue. That address is a row-house development where a sidewalk was built when the new homes were constructed.

Although the city budgeted nearly $1 million for the sidewalks and replacement of a watermain on Brundige, the winning bid to undertake the work came in at less than half the projected cost.

McDonald & Ross Construction say they could do the work for about $350,000, bringing the total budget to $443,000. The rest of the money will be used for other sidewalk projects, staff wrote in a report for council.

