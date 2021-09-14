New series puts education as key on the path to reconciliation in Chilliwack

'Reconciliation is just a word if there is no action,' according to Chilliwack Chamber organizers

An educational tour with Sonny McHalsie, a Stólō historian, will be part of a new program from Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce focused on the path to reconciliation. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Reconciliation is just a word if there’s no action.

That’s the approach being taken by the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe and the Chilliwack Economic Resource Network, with a new program that positions education as one of the many paths to reconciliation.

The series features cultural safety workshops, tours and stories.

“Reconciliation is just a word if there is no action,” according to the release from the Chilliwack Chamber. “It is our hope this will be the start of something greater.”

The program content has been carefully designed in consultation with chamber partners to provide educational opportunities to both their members, as well as the community.

“Education is just one of the many paths towards reconciliation and we believe wholeheartedly in the Dr. Seuss quote: ‘The more you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you will go.’

“For us this means the more places we will go, together.

“Bridging the gaps, changing conversations, and opening doors to new perspectives is our hope and one in which will only benefit our future generations.”

Program dates:

Cultural Safety Training – Len Pierre – Sept. 20, 27 and Oct. 4, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – (Virtual)

Coqualeetza Grounds Tour with Sonny McHalsie – Sept. 29 – 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Our Story by 3 Crows Productions – Cottonwood 4 cinemas – October 25 – 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Working Effectively with Indigenous Peoples, Feb. 1 and 8, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, email info@chilliwackeconomicresourcenetwork.com

