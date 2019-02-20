New SD54 superintendent named

Bulkely Valley School District 54 (SD54) has a new superintendent.

Board Chair Jennifer Williams announced Michael McDiarmid has been appointed superintendent of schools effective April 1.

A media release from SD54 says McDiarmid brings considerable school and district administrative experience to his new position. For the past eight years, McDiarmid has worked as the assistant superintendent for SD54. Prior to that, he held administrative positions in School District 91 (Nechako Lakes), including district principal of Aboriginal Education.

The release read that McDiarmid’s experience will contribute to the school district’s commitment to, “leading, promoting and supporting change as well as building supportive and effective relationships among our education partners.”

“I have always viewed myself as a bridge between communities, sharing the goal of supporting all students’ learning and thriving,” said McDiarmid in the release.

“School District 54 (Bulkley Valley) is privileged to have Mr. McDiarmid as the senior educational leader given his strong values and beliefs for improving student success, his past contributions to School District 54 and experience with other northern districts,” Williams was quoted as saying via the release.

McDiarmid completed his B.Ed. with distinction at the University of Victoria and earned a Master’s degree in Education Administration from the University of British Columbia.