New road planned for downtown Brookswood

41st Avenue could be extended to the east and arc south, creating a new road in the commercial core of Brookswood. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

A recent Brookswood land purchase by the Township of Langley will eventually create a new road in the community’s downtown business area.

The Township recently purchased the site where Brennan’s Men’s and Ladies’ Wear currently operates.

It will become part of a parcel that will allow the Township to extend 41st Avenue from west of 200th Street, said Ramin Seifi, the general manager of community development for the Township.

The eventual aim is to build the road from the west side of 200th Street through properties currently on the east side, then turn it in an arc to the south to connect with 200B Street, which empties out onto 40th Avenue. The new extension of the road would skirt the edge of a ravine.

“It’s better connectivity,” said Seifi.

The plan for the road connection goes back as far as 1990, as at least two community studies have recommended the change, Seifi said.

With more people expected in the Brookswood downtown in the future, as the population of Brookswood-Fernridge is expected to increase with development, the new road adds a route for drivers and pedestrians.

Seifi said the Township still needs to talk to property owners along the edge of the planned new road.

Funding for the road itself may be proposed in the 2020 Township budget.