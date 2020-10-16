New Revelstoke traffic circle hopefully finished next week: city

The city said the wet weather has helped delay the project

The city said hopefully the new roundabout will open by the end of next week.

Finishing touches include completing an irrigation system, landscaping, installing signs and painting lines.

The circle is located on Victoria, Townley and Fourth St. E. The project came with a price tag of just over $4.5 million and was expected to be finished by mid-September.

During the project, traffic was detoured along Eighth Street.

