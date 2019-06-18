New residential building under construction at Kerr site

This conceptual drawing shows the type of building now under construction at 514 Victoria St. Illustration courtesy of the City of Nelson

A new apartment building is being constructed on the site of one of the most tragic fires in Nelson’s history.

Terrawood Developments has broken ground on a four storey mixed-use building that will feature 44 residential units and two live-work units on the main floor, according to city staff. It’s not clear if the units are rental or condominiums.

The lot at 514 Victoria St. has remained empty since January 2011 when a fire destroyed the 100-year-old Kerr Apartments building.

No lives were lost but about 80 people lost their homes when Kerr burnt down. The cause of the fire was never determined.

There are now five large apartment buildings either under construction or in the planning stages in Nelson. They include two Nelson CARES projects on Hall Street and Nelson Avenue, a planned five-storey building on Falls Street, and a seniors living complex on Vernon Street.

Related:

• Kerr comes down

• Nelson’s biggest blazes

• Nelson fire chief to retire

• Out of the ashes: Dave Sprague’s transformation

tyler.harper@nelsonstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter