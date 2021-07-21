First ordered in Dec. 2019, but then delayed because of the pandemic, the Houston Volunteer Fire Department’s new rescue truck has arrived. Assembled by Hub Fire Engines of Abbotsford, the new vehicle has state-of-the-art equipment designed to fit a new of purposes. (District of Houston photo)

New rescue truck has arrived

First ordered in Dec. 2019, but then delayed because of the pandemic, the Houston Volunteer Fire Department's new rescue truck has arrived. Assembled by Hub Fire Engines of Abbotsford, the new vehicle has state-of-the-art equipment designed to fit a new of purposes. (District of Houston photo)

  • Jul. 21, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

First ordered in Dec. 2019, but then delayed because of the pandemic, the Houston Volunteer Fire Department’s new rescue truck has arrived. Assembled by Hub Fire Engines of Abbotsford, the new vehicle has state-of-the-art equipment designed to fit a new of purposes. (District of Houston photo)

By Rod Link

Houston Today

Previous story
Sicamous care home proactively evacuated due to 2 Mile Road wildfire
Next story
UPDATE: 1,000 residents of Sicamous being evacuated due to wildfire

Just Posted