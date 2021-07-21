First ordered in Dec. 2019, but then delayed because of the pandemic, the Houston Volunteer Fire Department’s new rescue truck has arrived. Assembled by Hub Fire Engines of Abbotsford, the new vehicle has state-of-the-art equipment designed to fit a new of purposes. (District of Houston photo)

New rescue truck has arrived

