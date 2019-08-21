New regulations require training for B.C. drug recovery homes

The B.C. government is imposing new regulations on addiction recovery facilities to clean up loosely regulated services funded by the province, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy says.

Most of the province’s recovery homes provide good support, but there are some that haven’t and they are being regulated or shut down, Darcy said Wednesday at Last Door Recovery Society in New Westminster.

“In many ways it was like the wild west,” Darcy said.

Standards for training and skills of recovery house staff are set out in the new regulations, and operators will be required to provide program and policy information up front for individuals and their families seeking help, she said.

The regulations follow the closing of two recovery houses operated by Step by Step in Surrey, after the family of Zachary Plett reported unacceptable conditions following his death from a fentanyl overdose.

more to come…