New regional music website launched by Thompson Nicola Regional District

BCsBestLiveMusic.ca, which offers opportunities for musicians to gain exposure and perform, was launched on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

BCsBestLiveMusic.ca, which offers opportunities for musicians to gain exposure and perform, was launched on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

The website, which covers the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and Lillooet, also helps promote venues that support live music and helps visitors and residents find live music.

BCsBestLiveMusic.ca is supported by Creative BC and the Province of British Columbia, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Film Commission (TNFC), Tourism Kamloops and Gold Country Communities Services (Explore Gold Country).

“Live music is the glue that grips other cultural pursuits together,” says TNRD Director Steven Rice, who is also the Chairman of Gold Country Communities Service. “Go to any live music festival in the region and you’ll see artisans and crafters displaying their art, farmers selling fresh produce, and mobile and local restaurants benefiting. Live music is magic in how it brings everyone together.”

“The TNRD is home to a wealth of talented musicians and singers,” says Victoria Weller, TNFC Film Commissioner. “We hope this website will promote the hiring of local musicians. We aim to increase employment and live music event attendance for economic growth through the live music sector.”

Pixel Architect Web Design, a newly established firm in Kamloops, was the designer of choice, according to Weller:

“The first step, and one of the most challenging endeavours, was compiling a comprehensive database of the live music industry throughout the region and Lillooet, which had never been done before. The second step was then to find a web designer to create a mobile-friendly website with a robust search engine, and the third was entering all the data and imagery.”

The project took more than six months to complete.