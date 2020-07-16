New recycling initiatives launch at Return-It Depot in Castlegar

A new pilot program at the Return-It Depot in Castlegar hopes to make recycling easier for residents.
According to a press release, one of the key changes is the ability to return both alcohol and non-alcohol aluminum beverage cans without having to sort them. Residents will receive one deposit when returning both items.
Other new initiatives being launched this summer include contactless return stations, a 10-cent deposit for all beverage containers regardless of size, a hybrid compaction truck to reduce greenhouse waste and automated technologies to sort cans quicker.
Return-It Depot employees said more items will be able to be recycled with the new initiatives.
All of the new changes launched last week.
