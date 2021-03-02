New program to provide recovery beds for at-risk Greater Victoria youth

It will aim to meet 'health and social' needs of wide range of youth

A Victoria housing agency is expanding its service delivery model to include a supportive recovery program for youth experiencing substance-use issues.

Threshold Housing Society has partnered Island Health to provide eight supportive recovery beds and one family care home bed in Greater Victoria.

The Threshold Supportive Recovery Program will aim to help meet the “health and social needs of a wide range of youth and support them on their wellness and recovery journey,” according to a release.

READ: A hidden homeless scenario: The search for safe housing for youth

Access to the recovery beds will be based on clients’ “clinical needs and their urgency for service.” Youths will be able to refer themselves for the program, but can also be referred by health-care providers, family members and other support persons. Threshold says recovery services will also be available to youths waiting for a bed.

To convey the extent of the overdose issue, the release cited a 2020 B.C. Centre on Substance Use study that found more than 1,000 youth between the ages of 10 and 29 have died due to overdose since 2016, when B.C. declared the issue a public health emergency.

“Coordinated, accessible and low-barrier services that meet youth where they are at are particularly important during the opioid crisis, given that youth are a highly vulnerable group in terms of substance use,” the release said.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Goldstream News Gazette