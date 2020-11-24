New program raising funds for Vernon SPCA branch

More than $1,600 raised in three weeks since the new dog licensing program started

A new dog licensing program, a partnership of the Regional District of North Okanagan and DocuPet, has raised more than $1,600 for the Vernon and District branch of the BC SPCA since its launch three weeks ago. (Photo submitted)

Dog owners have raised more than $1,600 for the Vernon and District BC SPCA through a new dog licensing program launched three weeks ago.

Pet owners have the option of upgrading to a designer tag, and DocuPet donates 20 per cent of all designer tag purchases back to the community.

“With more than 160 designs to choose from, pet owners have responded enthusiastically, which has translated into huge benefits for the local SPCA,” said Ashley Gregerson, communications officer for the Regional District of North Okanagan who partners with DocuPet to administer the program.

“We are so pleased to be receiving such amazing support from our community through DocuPet and the RDNO,” said Chelsea Taylor, Vernon and District BC SPCA branch manager. “Licensing your pet is so important, and now another benefit is helping other local animals in our care.”

Pet owners can register their furry friends from the safety and comfort of their own home by going online to rdno.docupet.ca or calling toll free 1-855-249-1370. Residents can also purchase a licence in-person at the regional district office located on Aberdeen Road, Coldstream Municipal Office or Lumby Municipal Office. Payment can be made by cash, cheque, debit or credit.

The annual licence fee is $20, and a designer tag upgrade is $15. Pet owners are encouraged to get their licence by Dec. 31 to avoid a late fee. For additional information and assistance with licensing, contact the RDNO at (250) 550-3700.

READ MORE: North Okanagan leashes up new dog licensing program

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star