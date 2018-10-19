New program makes saving energy more affordable

New incentives in place to help people spend less on a retrofitted home or business projects.

Ashcroft, Cache Creek and Clinton area residents and other British Columbians can now apply for new incentives to help them spend less on a retrofitted home or business project.

EfficiencyBC, along with partner programs, will provide up to $14,000 for a home and $200,000 for a commercial business to switch to high-efficiency heating equipment and to make building envelope improvements.

It is a new program launching in partnership with the federal government, BC Hydro, FortisBC, BC Housing and many local governments.

The new EfficiencyBC program will dedicate $24 million to help people save energy and reduce their environmental footprint.

Financial incentives through the program can take multiple forms, including replacing a fossil fuel (i.e. oil, propane or natural gas) heating system with an electric air-source heat pump, upgrading to a high-efficiency natural gas furnace or installing improved windows and doors that minimize heat loss.

• People who apply for an incentive can receive $2,000 for replacing a fossil fuel (oil, propane or natural gas) heating system with an electric air-source heat pump.

• Homeowners planning to upgrade their windows and doors to better insulated, more energy-efficient models may access up to $1,000 in incentives.

• Homeowners can also apply for up to $700 in incentives for highest efficiency natural gas furnaces.

• Commercial owners can receive up to $20,000 to complete energy studies that identify cost-effective improvements to their building.

In addition to financial incentives, EfficiencyBC offers homeowners a free home energy coaching service and guidance on home energy upgrades.

For commercial buildings, the program will also help pay for energy studies that identify opportunities for energy savings. The program is fully integrated with existing incentive programs.

The funding is also aimed at fostering improved standards in buildings, improving the quality of energy-efficiency installations and increasing market share of low-carbon, energy-efficient building technologies.

The EfficiencyBC program is jointly funded by the provincial and federal governments under the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund. They are each contributing $12 million.

Program details, including specifics on how to apply for funding, are available at the new EfficiencyBC website at www.efficiencybc.ca.

editorial@accjournal.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter