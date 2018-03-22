New principals, VP’s at several Qualicum district schools

Oceanside, Arrowview, Errington, Kwalikum schools all to see admin changes for 2018/19

Several schools will see new principals and vice principals for the 2018/19 school year at School District 69 (Qualicum). — NEWS File Photo

School District 69 (Qualicum) has announced that two of its principals and one of its vice principals will be retiring by the end of the school year, in addition to several other new appointments.

At Oceanside Elementary School, principal Gwen Flynn and vice principal Francine Frisson are both retiring, as well as Marsha Dawley, principal at Errington Elementary, according to an SD69 news release.

Filling Flynn’s soon-to-be vacated position will be Melanie Roth, currently principal at Alouette Elementary School in Maple Ridge School District.

Frisson’s vice principal position will be filled by Gaynor Charnock, a primary teacher in the Qualicum district’s French Immersion program since 2004.

At Errington school, Sheila Morrison will take over the principal role in the 2018/19 school year. Morrison most recently served as principal at Arrowview Elementary School and was principal of Bowser Elementary before that.

The Arrowview principal position will be taken over by Ixchel Bradley. She has served as a teacher/librarian, vice principal and principal at SD36 (Surrey).

Finally, a vice principal position at Kwalikum Secondary School will be staffed by Adam Stefiuk. He’s served as a teacher, department head and acting vice principal at the Energetic Learning Campus of North Peace Secondary School in Fort. St. John for the last seven years.

— Submitted by SD69