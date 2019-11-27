New principal named for Trout Creek Elementary School in Summerland

Kirsten Odian to take over the role beginning Jan. 1, 2020

A new principal has been named a new principal to Trout Creek Elementary School in Summerland.

Kirsten Odian will take over the role beginning Jan. 1, 2020. She replaced Heather Rose, who will become the district principal, student support services, in School District 53 (Okanagan Similkameen.)

At present, Odian is the vice-principal of Giant’s Head Elementary School in Summerland, a position she has held since Aug. 1, 2017.

She has been a teacher in the school district for the past 14 years, teaching at Trout Creek Elementary, Queens Park Elementary and the Home Learners’ Program.

She has also worked as the district early learning and literacy helping teacher for six years and was the principal of the Okanagan Skaha School District elementary summer school program for four years.

