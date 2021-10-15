New Prince Rupert City manager announced

Bob Long will leave his role as current manager on Dec. 31

Mayor Lee Brain announced the hiring of a new city manager, Rob Buchan, on Oct. 15. Current city manager Bob Long previously announced a Dec. 31 departure from his role at the city. (Photo: supplied)

The City of Prince Rupert has hired Rob Buchan as the new manager of the municipal corporation, announced Lee Brain, mayor, on Oct. 15.

Buchan has more than 30 years of local government experience and a proven track record developing affordable housing and community revitalization, Brain said.

“[He] was the prime candidate to take Prince Rupert to the next level under our Rupert 2030 vision,” the mayor said.

Most recently, Buchan has held the role of city consultant with iPlan and previously served 11 years as the city’s chief administrative officer. Through his three-decades-long career, he has won 19 awards of excellence for his work, a press release stated.

His experience encompasses work in official community plans, affordable housing, revitalization, trail planning, food system planning and interface fire hazard planning.

In 2009, Buchan was inducted into the Canadian Institute of Planners College of Fellows in recognition of his outstanding contribution to planning in Canada.

“I am very excited to be the new city manager for the City of Prince Rupert. The previous city manager, Bob Long, and council have been highly successful moving the city towards a new and bright future,” Buchan said.

