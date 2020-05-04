New position, visitor centre part of Rossland heritage plan

The city said it will begin to implement the new plan over the coming months

The City of Rossland has provided more details on its heritage management plan, which is set to be launched over the coming months in the community.

According to an online council agenda, the city is looking to hire a new heritage co-ordinator and re-establish a heritage advisory commission with greater advisory powers to implement the plan.

The city said creating a permanent tourism information centre in a heritage building downtown, creating a new heritage program website and establishing a heritage conservation area in the city’s downtown are other key goals in the plan.

The heritage co-ordinator would work 25 per cent of a fulltime position and would help to complete local heritage conservation projects throughout Rossland.

Once the permanent visitor information centre site is located, the city said it would develop detailed design plans and identify capital funding opportunities to complete the project.

The city said it would establish a local bylaw to create the heritage conservation area and that could include commercial buildings outside the downtown core.

“Heritage is important to Rossland’s economic, cultural and social growth, and sustainability. It should be recognized as the heart of the city’s character and be given serious consideration in planning and decision-making,” said the city in a statement.

“Reinforcing Rossland’s culture of heritage conservation means that the general community understands and embraces heritage awareness and conservation of historic places as part of the city’s identity, strength, and prosperity.”

In 1981, Rossland launched one of their first heritage revitalization programs to help restore the city’s Miners’ Hall and downtown buildings.

